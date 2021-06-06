Regarding the article “Hidden expenses” in the May 16 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline:

It was definitely enlightening to read. And I compliment the research that exposed these hidden expenses of legislators in Harrisburg.

However, my major concern is: What changes are now going to occur?

When you have politicians who govern their own salary increases, pensions and benefits, would they ever provide an opportunity for the citizens of Pennsylvania to vote to change that situation?

As I understand it, those changes must be approved first by the legislators (which is absurd).

Areas that I believe need reform include: the six-figure salaries of some legislators for what I view as a part-time job; public transparency (one proposed state Senate measure would require lawmakers to post online any taxpayer-funded expenses they incur); requiring a voucher program for expenses; term limits in the Legislature; reducing the size of the General Assembly; addressing seemingly uncontrolled traveling reimbursements; and reducing pension benefits.

I challenge state legislators to reform the above and encourage the citizens of Pennsylvania to write to their elected officials about these issues.

Clarence Martin

Warwick Township