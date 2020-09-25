It’s very disappointing that our state Legislature and our U.S. Senate put politics ahead of taking care of priority business. It seems to me that instead of bickering, these elected people — all paid for by our taxes — should be working more on ways to help those affected by COVID-19, instead of spending their time on things that don’t matter.

It’s my opinion that, in our state, work should be done to get more money to industries that can’t fully reopen and to find ways to ensure a safe election for all citizens.

And it’s my opinion that our U.S. Senate should be working to finalize more money and help to those affected by this virus, instead of filling court vacancies.

I for one will remember this when the people who represent the area where I live run for reelection. They are not getting my vote.

Sandi Bush

West Donegal Township