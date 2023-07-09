This is regarding the May 24 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “More lawsuits against oil companies.”

ExxonMobil’s own records show that its scientists predicted in the 1970s that continued burning of its products would cause climate change. The whole industry knew. It was an open secret.

U.S. oil giants are finally being sued for fraud, conspiracy and resulting harms. As the letter writer noted, several California cities allege that oil companies knew the dangers of fossil fuels but “deceived and failed to warn customers about (climate change), even as they continued pocketing trillions of dollars in profits.”

Between 1986 and 2015, America’s top five oil and gas companies clandestinely spent billions on climate disinformation campaigns.

There’s a mountain of evidence that, for decades, the fossil fuel industry used the cigarette industry’s playbook to deceive the public about the damage it knew its products would cause. It even used the same denier-for-hire dirty money “think tank,” the Heartland Institute, according to the website DeSmog.

Big Tobacco was ultimately held accountable financially for the damage its lies caused — and Big Oil can be, too.

We, the taxpayers, are currently stuck with the bills for the climate change that the American petroleum industry said was a “hoax.” Last year alone, climate disasters cost us more than $165 billion, according to U.S. government data.

It won’t prevent all the pain and suffering climate change causes people in the future, but the fossil fuel industry can certainly help to pay for the damage it has already caused.

However, cheap solar and wind energy will bankrupt the fossil fuel industry in the future, so the time to make it pay is now.

Will Pennsylvania sue?

Lynn Goldfarb

Manheim Township