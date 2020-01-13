Why do environmentalists concerned about plastic straws and grocery bags never object to school districts replacing grass with plastic turf sports fields?
My school district (Warwick) is about to spend nearly half a million dollars to replace a plastic turf field barely 10 years old. More than an acre of plastic turf weighing 25 tons will be replaced with 25 tons of new plastic. Will the old material be recycled or sent to a landfill? I can’t help but notice that the environmentalists are usually the same people advocating more money for public schools.
Michael Riffert
Lititz