Is there only fear among citizens? How sad!

To have a group of armed men in Elizabethtown — some on the rooftops of businesses — with little explanation as to who they are, who put them there or why is obscene. Are some shopkeepers seemingly so frightened by social justice that they decide to cover themselves with green tape and take matters into their own hands?

I will not shop in Elizabethtown for fear of danger to my own life at the hands of dangerous “Keystone cops” and potentially complicit store owners.

Mary Lou Joseph

Manor Township