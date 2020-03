May I praise the staff at Royer Pharmacy in Leola?

Holy cow! What a terrific group they’ve had there all these years. Always professional, kind and accurate. Above and beyond service. A happy group of elves, I used to call them at the drive-up window.

Sadly, in today’s world we rarely see such an outstanding team. Not sure any other can fill your shoes (“Royer Pharmacy closing its doors,” March 7).

Sending thanks and best wishes to you all.

Darlene Dommel and family

Leola