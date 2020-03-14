Lancaster County is losing another small business: Royer Pharmacy (“Royer Pharmacy closing its doors,” March 7). Royer had such a unique service for people who were hospitalized, just returned home and were not allowed to drive. Also senior citizens who could not get out. Where do you find home delivery for prescription medicine? That was Royer Pharmacy. Thank you for staying open 10 minutes later while I was getting prescription medications for a neighbor. Thank you for delivering prescription medicine to my mother for many years.

Dale M. Groff

Leola