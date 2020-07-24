After reading the July 17 LNP | LancasterOnline article about Four54 Grill in Lancaster (“Owner to sell now-shuttered Four54 Grill”), I feel compelled to write this letter.

My husband and I are so sorry to see this restaurant close its doors. Besides enjoying the good food there, we appreciated owner Leigh Menkes’ involvement in the neighborhood. He was always willing to help when he thought there was a need — from fender benders to someone defacing fresh concrete, to assisting those displaced by the home closures on Plum Street. He also donated food that he was unable to use to help those in need.

These things usually don’t get acknowledged in the press or on social media, but that’s the kind of person Leigh Menkes is. He is a good guy with a good heart and good food. He and Four54 Grill will certainly be missed.

Laura Gingrich

Lancaster