So, Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano won’t participate in debates that are sponsored by “left-wing” media (also known as major newspaper and TV and radio stations).

I trust he will not be spending his campaign money by advertising via such “left-wing” publications, TV stations and radio stations.

If he won’t address the voters of Pennsylvania through these established methods of mass communication, it would be hypocritical of him to support them financially through buying advertising, wouldn’t it?

It will be interesting to see if he puts his money where his mouth is.

Diane Tyson

East Lampeter Township