Has anyone else noticed the irony of former President Donald Trump wanting his First Amendment rights under the very U.S. Constitution he vowed to tear up?

He is essentially saying that he will go fully fascist if he is back in the White House, which should serve as a warning to the American people.

But, still, most Republicans in Congress fully support this man. I would suggest that every Republican read the series of pamphlets titled “The American Crisis,” written by Thomas Paine between 1776 and 1783.

“In America the law is the king,” Paine wrote.

Will our experiment in self-government end in 2024?

Joe Segro

Lancaster