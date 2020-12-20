Thank you so much for the update about basketball player Ryan Smith (“Award winner Smith faces health setback,” Dec. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Sports section).

This past year, you featured Smith in an article about his acute myeloid leukemia and how hard he fought to overcome it. I was so touched by that coverage and by the description of what a fine young man Smith is. I have had him on my prayer list ever since that article was in the paper.

Needless to say I was so sorry to hear that the leukemia had come back. I just want him and all of his family and friends to know that he will continue to be in my prayers in the days and weeks ahead, and I pray that all of Lancaster County will be praying for him, as well.

The support and love that he has had from everyone is overwhelming, and I pray that as our prayers continue for him that he will be able to come back stronger and healed after the next steps to conquer the leukemia — especially as the doctors have a plan in place and he has both a fighting spirit and our prayers.

Joan Saunders

East Hempfield Township