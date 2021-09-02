Two articles on facing pages in Monday’s LNP | LancasterOnline seem to sum up the loss of civility in a segment of our population.

In an article by The Associated Press about hostile school board meetings on Page A6, one recent speaker said, “It’s my constitutional right to be as mean as I want to you guys.”

Really? I’ve never seen that specific right outlined in our Constitution.

And in an AP article on Page A7 about a former U.K. Royal Marine, it is said that this ex-Marine left an expletive-filled message for a senior defense official, threatening to “spend the rest of my time ... destroying you in social media.”

Why? Because this official said people needed to be prioritized over animals in the evacuation.

Why have we become so mean and hate-filled toward our fellow human beings? Is this the message and legacy we want to teach the young people in our world — that it is OK to treat others with hate and contempt?

If so, then I believe we have no one to blame but ourselves when more wars break out and more prisons are needed for the people who learned it is OK to hate and abuse others.

Let’s try spreading kindness instead of hate — maybe it will catch on.

Donna Becker

Providence Township