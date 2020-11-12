As I sit here reading Tuesday’s editorial ("Season of healing"), it’s all I can do to keep from busting out with laughter. In the editorial you quoted Joe Biden as asking Americans to “give each other a chance. It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric. Lower the temperature. See each other again. Listen to each other again.” Etc. Etc.

Four years ago, the Democrats were singing a different tune. A lot of us remember statements about resisting, the president not being legitimate, “not my president,” and not attending the inauguration. Etc. Etc.

And all of those things were said before President Donald Trump ever took the oath. Democrats never had any intention of giving Trump a chance, regardless of his policy positions. It was all about hate in its purest form.

I can only speak for myself, but this Republican will fight Biden and his cohorts every step of the way. The only difference will be that my fight will be based on his policies, rather than hate. Buckle up, Democrats. The ride is about to get rough.

Don Carson

East Earl Township