Hooray! I heard about Elizabethtown Area School District putting the now-closed Rheems and Mill Road elementary school buildings, plus the Mill Road environmental center, up for auction.

Could this mean that our school taxes will not go up, due to the expected influx of cash from these sales? (Of course, you know I’m being facetious — I can still afford soup and sandwiches, so they haven’t bled me dry yet.)

Every election cycle, we are promised either a reduction or elimination of property taxes. And, every time, these proposals are passed over or disappear.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if politicians worked for their constituents, and not just for humongous pay raises and subsistence for themselves? (When I worked for the state, I carried my lunch in an insulated bag with an ice-pack insert; nobody gave me money to eat out every day.) Even if they don’t take the pay raises, they can probably take a tax deduction as a donation.

Mary H. Shaud

Elizabethtown