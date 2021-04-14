Corporate America has benefited from “Reaganomics” with record-low taxes and increased influence through broadened lobbying capabilities.

However, a challenge awaits, as our democracy itself is threatened from within. Corporations employ and serve a diverse pluralistic society. American capitalism will help decide if they value truth, decency, nonviolence, inclusion and diversity enough — if all men are endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights that include life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Recently, some corporations — by speaking in favor of our democratic ideals against voter suppression laws and bills in Georgia, Texas and 45 other states —have sparked a broad backlash, including from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Meanwhile, McConnell, former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao (McConnell’s wife) and former Vice President Mike Pence have faced a backlash from former President Donald Trump for not adequately embracing the Big Lie about election fraud.

Even Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson faced a rebuke from his state legislature for attempting to protect transgender rights.

Some children legally seeking asylum here are prematurely labeled “illegal” prior to their day in court and are not afforded full protections under American law.

Yet our nation promises a government of the people, by the people and for the people.

The question is: Will American corporations help protect our democracy from internal threats? How will they value the financial benefits of “Reaganomics” against increased equity and democracy? A peaceful, inclusive society with upward opportunity is better for business. Corporate actions will evidently be highly publicized in the new political culture wars.

Ajay Marwaha, M.D.

West Lampeter Township