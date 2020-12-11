Black lives matter, unless that life is still in the womb. Then someone else will decide if that life matters.

We must consider the woman’s reproductive health. Unless, of course, that woman is still in the womb; then someone else will decide on her reproductive health.

The Roman Catholic Church is dealing with the issue of the importance of human life and its relationship with President-elect Joe Biden, whose potential policies go against the teachings of the church. I read Biden is a practicing Catholic. Sounds like he needs a little more practice.

Will the church stand up for its beliefs or give in to a culture that has lost sight of the importance of all lives? The old saying is if you will stand for nothing, you will fall for anything. Praying for America!

Patricia Kreider

East Drumore Township