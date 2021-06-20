On Inauguration Day, America had suffered 4,380 deaths from COVID-19 and the seven-day average of new cases exceeded 200,000 per day.

Now, we have less than 320 deaths daily and the seven-day average of new cases is below 13,000.

The infection rates are dropping almost 50% every two weeks. Most seniors and more than 73% of all adults in Pennsylvania have received at least one vaccination dose.

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the consequent economic recovery in America, now seem probable.

This is the power of the accelerated mass vaccination program. The power of scientific ingenuity, rapidly implemented, is evident. Science works. Moreover, government works. Government-supported research, development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines has saved countless lives.

We could have done better, had we embraced science and public health advice from the start.

Taiwan embraced public health guidance, preventing mass casualties, economic catastrophe and the need for bailouts. It prevented these because its citizens were masked.

We could have invested in a public health infrastructure, funded by our taxes, to protect ourselves from unknown health disasters. But that would require belief in our Constitution — that government is established to promote the general welfare. That means our collective (not just individual) welfare.

More than 600,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and countless Americans are left with long-haul consequences.

According to one study, more than 5 million Americans lost their employer-based health insurance coverage during the pandemic. When we most needed the security blanket of health insurance and public health, we failed.

Will we learn the lesson that affordable health care (and public health) is a human right that all deserve?

Ajay Marwaha, M.D.

East Lampeter Township