Thank you to the Lancaster City Council for recently approving a resolution opposing wildlife killing contests and endorsing changes to ban future such contests.

Most people are shocked to learn that wildlife killing contests occur right here in our state. In these contests, participants compete to kill the most, the largest or even the smallest animals for cash or prizes.

In Pennsylvania, the contests target bobcats, coyotes, foxes, raccoons, squirrels and other species. Cruel and unsporting, these contests target historically stigmatized species because there are almost no laws protecting them.

Participants also perpetuate baseless myths about the targeted animals, including often misunderstood and stigmatized coyotes, to justify the bloodshed.

Wildlife killing contests are out of step with science and are counterproductive to sound wildlife management. Randomly killing species like coyotes does not reduce their numbers over time and will not prevent conflicts with companion animals or animals farmed for food — and may even increase them.

Wildlife killing contests further damage the already very troubled relationship between humans and animals. It’s just killing for “fun,” bragging rights and cash, which we believe is unacceptable to most people in our state.

Pennsylvania should join other states — including Arizona, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Mexico and Vermont — that have already banned these events.

Please encourage the Pennsylvania Game Commission to introduce a rule to ban wildlife killing contests.

Sarah Salluzzo and Jonina Turzi

Mount Joy