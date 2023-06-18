Many Pennsylvania residents have experienced a car accident or had someone we know wreck their car due to a deer collision.

Pennsylvania leads the nation in the number of insurance claims filed for deer-vehicle collisions, with State Farm reporting an estimated 156,176 claims between July 2021 and June 2022.

Roads, residential spaces and other developments cut through animals’ native habitat range, reducing biodiversity. In addition to leading to more deer collisions, fragmentation of wildlife habitats reduces the vitality and health of a wide range of organisms throughout the ecosystem.

The best way to reconnect fragmented habitats is by implementing wildlife corridors throughout the state. These can include highway overpasses and underpasses for animals. Another effort involves placing pollinator plants along the highway.

Fortunately, members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly just took the first step toward reconnecting fragmented habitats in the commonwealth by advancing a bipartisan measure supporting wildlife corridors. State House Resolution 87 directs the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to study the gaps and opportunities for conservation corridors in Pennsylvania, paving the way for safer and habitat-friendly developments.

Thank you to state Rep. Mike Sturla of Lancaster County for voting in favor of this resolution. I hope Sturla continues to vote in favor of road safety and environmental conservation.

Jonathan Izzo

Lancaster