Since 2000, about 70,000 wildfires have burned an average of 7 million acres (11,000 square miles) per year. The nine smallest U.S. states are all smaller than that total. About 5.6 million acres have burned so far this year in the U.S. The number of such fires has more than doubled since 1980. This has put 4.5 million homes in high or extreme danger.

The effects of such fires do not only apply to those people caught in the fire zones. When we lose such forests, it is the perfect path to lock in emissions that will hurt individual citizens. Fish, birds and animals will suffer, too. Even bigger Russian and Canadian fires are only adding to the spread of greenhouse gases, as did the overall loss of 97,500 square miles (the size of Oregon) of tree cover last year around the world.

At the same time, drought is sweeping across the U.S., with 51.9% of the lower 48 states suffering its effects. Unusually hot weather and limited rain have caused rivers and reservoirs to drop in depth each day. Life is being radically changed for the people caught in this crisis.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor, has described global warming and climate change as “pop science” theories. He must not understand that people encounter important things every day as they learn, grow, adjust and eventually change what they once might have thought. Let us all continue to learn and start to fight and correct these awful problems.

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township