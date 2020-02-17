Australia’s fires in recent months have been devastating, although the peak fire season usually doesn’t start until late January. An area of more than 26 million acres has been razed and at least 33 people have died in the wildfires, according to The Associated Press.
In the state of New South Wales, vacationers had to be evacuated. Thousands of people in the state of Victoria were trapped by fire on a peninsula and had to be evacuated by sea. At least 3,000 houses have been destroyed. Animals have fared worse. Entire ecosystems have been destroyed. An estimated 1 billion birds and animals have died, according to one estimate, and some species face extinction.
Last year was the hottest and driest on record. On Jan. 4, the temperature was 111 degrees in Canberra and 120 degrees near Sydney.
This year on a few days in Canberra, the smoke-caused pollution was 10 to 20 times above the hazardous level. Smoke from Australia blew as far as Argentina.
Experienced firefighters say they have never seen fires like this before. These fires create their own weather systems. A fire-generated tornado overturned an 8-ton truck. Trees don’t burn — they explode, making a sound similar to that of a freight train.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and a number of members of his party in Parliament deny that these fires are caused by climate change due to human activity. We should learn something from Australia’s experience. We must elect a president and members of Congress who will confront the climate change issue.
Wayne Olson
Manheim