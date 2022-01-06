Plans to build a new prison in Lancaster County bring into focus several issues.

One is that more than 70% of current inmates are being held pretrial. More than 500 presumed-innocent individuals are in jail waiting for their day in court, many unable to pay their bail. This disproportionately impacts poorer, Black and Latino community members. We taxpayers are paying over $120 daily, per inmate, to house poorer community members in jail, while those with means sleep in their own beds. For many individuals, days or weeks spent in jail mean that their employment, housing, and/or children’s custody are put in jeopardy. For some, even if found guilty, their sentence might not include jail time.

Second, more than 70% of inmates have a substance use disorder and/or mental health issues. Can we find better, more cost-effective ways to treat our community members dealing with these issues than tasking our jail with being a primary treatment facility?

Now is time for community discussion. If we think clearly about our cash-bail system and explore alternatives for folks with substance use disorder and mental health issues, we can significantly reduce the numbers at our jail. We could build and operate a much smaller jail than the 1,250-bed facility being discussed. We could save ourselves and our children hundreds of millions of dollars over several decades. We could also positively weave vulnerable individuals and families into the fabric of our community instead of needlessly inflicting damage and harm on them.

Greg Newswanger

Lancaster