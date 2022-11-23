Dear Congressman Lloyd Smucker:

Please let me explain why I didn’t vote for you. After hearing about the horrific shooting deaths at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend, I thought, “Well, nothing is going to be done again about the guns in our country or the people who foster hate groups that cause this destruction.”

And I asked myself, “What does our congressman do to protect all our citizens? Or does he turn a blind eye to a few?”

I would think that you, coming from an Amish family, would have more compassion for all Americans — more concern than you do for the great American dollar or for how the GOP leaders tell you to vote, even when it’s at the expense of the people in Lancaster County.

I believe that you have lost your true mission regarding why you originally ran for office. You do not have to agree regarding abortion rights or how LGBTQ people live their lives, but you should agree that it is up to them. And I don’t think God wants you to interpret everything he thinks.

Richard F. Smith

Ephrata