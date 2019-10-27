Last summer, an interfaith group of clergy prayed blessings over an abortion clinic in Austin, Texas. One said, “As people of faith ... we believe God is already present in (this) space,” and being able to choose motherhood shows that abortion clinics are a “life-affirming space.”
In reaching out to women in need, these clergy have fallen prey to a lie: That helping women caught in unplanned pregnancies by ending the lives of their unborn children is the most loving response, one of which God approves. They have taken God and his truth, divorced them from the Bible — the only real foundation for truth — and remade both into something that serves the polar opposite of his intent.
Our heavenly Father offers these mothers and their babies what he offers each of us: to take them lovingly in his arms, affirming both their lives, celebrating his image in them, and their inestimable worth and potential for greatness. He wants to heal their hearts, provide for their needs, forgive, redeem and transform them. That is how we as people of faith must respond. God will bless nothing else.
Our God and savior, Jesus Christ, puts no parameters on human value or right to life. He truly affirmed life when he became a baby in the womb of an unmarried teenage girl, destined to be born so he could pay the price for our sins and make available eternal life with him.
Cheryl Weber
Brecknock Township