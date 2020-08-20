You have to wonder about the Democratic Party. They promote a guy to run for the presidency who, in my view, is not mentally capable of answering questions clearly and coherently. Plus, his history over the past many years sure doesn’t exemplify success. They seemingly won’t let him debate much, because they know he will do a terrible job. They add progressive or liberal or socialist platforms to the Democratic Party.

The Democrats also seem to ignore or even promote the unrest in so many cities. They have spent the past nearly four years trying to impeach President Donald Trump and wasted so much money and time when the party could have been working to improve our country.

Kamala Harris, the vice presidential nominee on the ticket with Joe Biden, has a terrible record and can easily be challenged on so many issues.

And there are so many more questionable positions and examples of insanity among the Democrats. So why in the world would anyone vote for the Democrats?

George Kuruc

Ephrata