I was astounded when I read the article “Smucker presses for reopening” in the April 23 LNP | LancasterOnline. It was reported that Congressman Lloyd Smucker called Gov. Tom Wolf’s process for granting waivers to businesses that want to reopen a disaster, citing a lack of transparency.

That Smucker could accuse any government official of a lack of transparency is laughable. Last fall his office conducted a survey asking his constituents what they thought about the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and when I asked if I could see the results of the survey, I was told it is his policy not to share the findings. Smucker is, in my view, the dictionary definition of the pot calling the kettle black.

Did the Wolf administration make an error in not being more forthcoming about which businesses got waivers? Probably so. But I trust that this was because his administration needed to act quickly and it didn’t give enough thought to the shortcomings in the process.

However, Wolf’s miscalculation pales in comparison to Trump’s wrongful and purposeful actions during this crisis, such as touting the benefits of a drug he “felt” could fight the virus and supporting protests in states that still impose restrictions.

Why has Smucker not uttered one word about the disaster that is Trump?

David Ehrlich

Manheim Township