I believe that the United States has the best health care system in the world. That is, if you are fortunate enough to have affordable coverage. And yet COVID-19 is likely running rampant throughout the nation. How many people are infected? How many people are still untested?

We only know about how many people are infected, or who have died (89 to date). So why don’t we know how many people are carrying the virus? We simply don’t know. We don’t know how many people are carrying the virus undetected, and we don’t know where the hot pockets of the infection are about ready to explode (with the exceptions of Seattle and New Rochelle, New York).

So how do we get this information? Information that is being used by the countries in the rest of the world. By testing, that’s how. So why aren’t we testing? Because we are unprepared to do so. Why don’t we have the respirators needed or sufficient hospital beds? Because we are unprepared.

The federal government has been aware of this since early December 2019. So our preparedness has lacked a robust federal response. And who is in charge of such a response? Well, that would be the current president of the United States. He clearly has no comprehensive plan to combat the virus. Come Election Day in November, you just may want to remember that.

Dan Betz

East Cocalico Township