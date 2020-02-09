I watched part of the president’s State of the Union address and was struck by some behaviors. The following is from the transcript provided by the White House:
“The unemployment rate for African Americans, Hispanic Americans and Asian Americans has reached the lowest levels in history. (Applause.) African-American youth unemployment has reached an all-time low. (Applause.) African-American poverty has declined to the lowest rate ever recorded. (Applause.)
“The unemployment rate for women reached the lowest level in almost 70 years. (Applause.) The veterans’ unemployment rate dropped to a record low. (Applause.) The unemployment rate for disabled Americans has reached an all-time low. (Applause.)”
Can we agree that these are all things that everyone should applaud? Why, then, did virtually all the Democratic politicians shown on the broadcast simply sit there scowling as these remarks were made? What could explain that?
Do they hate President Donald Trump more than they love America and their fellow man? Or is it because their entire political program requires that people be suffering in poverty, and if there are fewer miserable people, Democrats are much less likely to get elected? Are they so committed to their own political power that they’re willing to see people in misery if that’s what it takes for them to be elected?
From this behavior, one might think they’d be happier if there were mass unemployment; then they could sell their usual empty promises to desperate people.
Thomas Amlie
West Hempfield Township