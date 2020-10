President Donald Trump gave a speech Monday at Lancaster Airport near Lititz and, since it was on TV, did you notice who was there?

I saw Amish people there, cheering him on! I did not even know the Amish voted, yet they even seemed to be cheering him on.

Does Trump think that people are that stupid, not to notice them? I believe Trump would be better off having cardboard people there.

If stupidity was a crime, Trump would be in jail!

Steve Vogel

Oxford