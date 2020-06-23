Let’s all remember that this pandemic will be with us for the foreseeable future. As we all endure this together, remember that the mask you wear in public is a means to protect the people you are near.

When you don’t wear a mask, it signals to me that you likely don’t care about me or my neighbors, unless you are one of the rare individuals with a medical problem. Wearing a mask properly includes covering the nose. The virus can be transmitted by the simple act of breathing. The mask will catch the larger droplets that would be potentially more infectious to others.

Let’s start thinking along the lines of “we, us, ours” as a community struggling together, rather than “I, me, mine.”

Wear the mask as if you are infectious and you are about to walk past your 90-year-old grandmother. If I am going to wear the mask to protect you and your loved ones, is it not right for me to expect that same courtesy from you?

Joseph Irwin, M.D.

Manheim Township