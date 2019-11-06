In the Nov. 1 Business section was a small article with the headline “UPMC inks deal on China hospitals.” You remember, this is the wonderful company that closed UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster (formerly Lancaster Regional Medical Center), leaving the southern part of Lancaster County with just one hospital — we used to have three.
I am outraged. Where is UPMC getting its money to expand to China, of all places? It is our medical insurance plans and payments. A medical conglomerate should not be spending money oversees when we, who are providing the profits, are getting priced out of medical care.
If this isn’t a blatant example of the excesses and greed of health insurance groups, I don’t know what is. We really need “Medicare for All,” and to get these greedy health insurance companies out of our medical care.
Cathryn Maloney
Lancaster