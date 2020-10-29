The election, arguably the most important in U.S. history, is just days away. The choice, in my view, is between staying on the same destructive path or putting us on the path to overall success.

Joe Biden has the tools and experience we need at such a crucial moment in our nation’s history. He has a proven track record of working across the aisle promoting unity — not division. He’s the only candidate to be endorsed by members from both parties, former military leaders and even some former Republican members of Congress.

He has a plan to follow science to handle COVID-19. As vice president, he helped to oversee the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, saving the auto industry and putting the U.S. on a path of economic growth that lasted for 31 straight quarters, continuing into the current administration.

Biden has the foreign policy skills and experience to mend the strained relations we have currently with our allies abroad. The Obama/Biden administration’s policies against our true adversaries in the world, like Russia, were actually tough and were making an impact.

“Obamacare” was also a law enacted under Biden’s tenure, so he has a track record in getting legislation passed. He wants to expand health care and protect Social Security and Medicare — not abolish these social programs.

Biden is for equality for all. I believe his tax plan would help to bring tax equity to us and hopefully reduce the ballooning deficit.

Polls show that the American people trust Biden more with handling COVID-19 and and racial issues. Basically, we need Joe Biden!

Matt Freidly

Clay Township