It is the mantra of my conservative friends that rather than pay taxes, people should be allowed to keep their money and decide for themselves how to use it. The market and trade will fill all needs. This is fine as long as everything is going well. When a crisis such as the one we are experiencing happens, the tune quickly changes. Now there is a cry for the community to care for its members. Having — in the name of economy — demolished preventive structures, they tolerate exorbitant expenses playing catch-up while people die.

In our federalist democracy it is possible to have a responsible balance. We must unite as responsible citizens and find an acceptable balance. Our future, indeed our lives, depend on it.

J. Phillip Eisemann

Ephrata