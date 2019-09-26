On Sept. 20, a worldwide march for climate action finally focused global attention on the existential threat to civilization of climate change. Though some still ignore the irrefutable and nearly unanimous scientific evidence that global warming is the result of human activity, they are willfully ignorant on the most important issue of our time.
Since it is the responsibility of the media to inform the public about important news on this vital issue, I was astonished to find that coverage of the worldwide march for climate action was relegated to pages 5 and 8 in LNP’s Sept. 21 edition.
What vital news was so important that it pushed climate action off the front page? LNP published a feature article (“Buggy Crossing”) about an Amish buggy traversing Route 30. It was cute and mildly interesting, and I acknowledge that LNP is a local paper, but a buggy on Route 30 in Lancaster County isn’t even news. As a feature article, it could have been published on any slow news day.
The large and humdrum accompanying photo of a buggy on Route 30 should instead have been a dramatic picture of a melting glacier, and the article on Page 8 about climate action belonged, with a climate photo, on Page 1 where everyone would see it.
Climate and weather shouldn’t be confused with each other, but I can’t avoid noting that it’s the end of September and this weekend it will be close to 90 degrees in Lancaster.
LNP needs to get its front-page priorities in order.
Lawrence I. Bonchek, M.D.
Lancaster