A Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court panel ruled in January that Act 77, the 2019 law that allowed no-excuse mail-in voting in the state, was unconstitutional, showing how inept the state Legislature is.

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons blamed Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Legislature for passing a law that he said potentially encourages voters to violate the law without their knowing better.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Republican candidate for governor, voted for Act 77 and now calls the law unconstitutional. If he thought it was unconstitutional, why did he vote for it?

On Jan. 7, 2021, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker cited Act 77 and the state Supreme Court’s and Wolf administration’s actions on it as the reason to reject Pennsylvania’s electoral votes.

Does the state Legislature retain attorneys versed in the commonwealth’s constitution to review pending legislation prior to it being voted upon?

How many other laws have this Legislature and governor approved that are unconstitutional?

We are being cheated by our elected officials. We don’t pay taxes for illegal laws to be passed.

Next month’s primary will give you the opportunity to decide whether certain state lawmakers should be able to run for reelection.

Burton Aulisio

West Lampeter Township