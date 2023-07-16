Regarding the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump:

First, yes, President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence did discover classified documents in their possession. They returned them to the government.

Trump took boxes of documents with him after he left office. He was not initially charged with a crime (as anyone else likely would have been). He was asked to return them. Then he was asked to return them again, and his lawyers said he had.

Then it was discovered that Trump had still not returned all of the documents, and he was asked to return the rest of them.

As a result of his refusal to do so, a search warrant was ordered and other classified documents were discovered.

Trump’s alleged crime wasn’t taking the documents. The charges that he is facing are for not returning them to the National Archives, where they belong as property of the American people — not the former president. Trump is also charged with denying he had more documents when he did, in fact, have more.

It’s lies, lies and more lies as more of Trump lawyers jump ship and the Jan. 6, 2021, investigation comes to a head. As the late U.S. Sen. John McCain said in 2017, “Every few days, another shoe drops.”

Bruce Kalas

East Hempfield Township