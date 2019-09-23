How dare we Americans complain against our government after reading Romans 13:1-7? I write this simply to remind each of us of our present blessings — all of our presidents in America, as well as world leaders, are ordained by God, some to honor, some to dishonor. God raises up some evil ones to show and remind us how low we can become without the proper guidance and direction.
Yes, I am a Republican and voted for President Donald Trump. He is far from perfect, much like you and I in various ways, but I believe he is trying to do the right thing and each of us would do well to pray for him, his wife and his family, that he could experience progressive sanctification in his personal life and duties as president.
A few of his accomplishments: two conservative-minded persons added to the Supreme Court, many conservative and fair-minded judges in our lower courts, relaxing government regulations that hinder small businesses, his support of churches, and his business sense.
I realize the turmoil regarding China and tariffs seems wrong to us, but I believe it will turn out well with a little patience. Unemployment is very low; there are job openings for many.
Trump shows restraint to avoid war in North Korea and Iran. He has the power to destroy both countries, but realizes the terrific loss of life and has chosen the diplomatic route. These examples show me he is basically a good person, worthy of our vote in 2020. The powers that be are ordained by God.
Elam K. Mast
West Lampeter Township