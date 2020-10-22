President Donald Trump has, in my view, failed us for many reasons. He can’t bully a virus. He can’t deceive a virus with lies. He can’t pay a virus “hush money” to make it go away. He can’t threaten a virus into submission with lawsuits.

A virus is unfazed by denying its existence or calling it a hoax. He can’t intimidate a virus by calling it childish names. He can’t belittle a virus by throwing paper towels at it.

This virus isn’t stopped by bleach, sunlight, hydroxychloroquine or any other substance promoted by our snake-oil salesman in chief. This virus doesn’t care about his political agenda.

The virus only cares about invading your body and destroying your cells. If you think masks are unnecessary, Google the phrase “How does COVID-19 invade your body?” Prepare yourself for some gruesome reading.

People who think that wearing masks is a plot by the liberal left to take away their constitutional rights, should read the article by Steve Lopez of the Los Angeles Times headlined “What it’s like to die from COVID-19” (published in the July 26 Sunday LNP Perspective section). Anyone with a shred of human decency cannot read that article without realizing that wearing masks is a small sacrifice to make to help protect others from this devastating virus.

In my view, Trump’s epic lack of leadership is unforgivable. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on the other hand, showed us what true leadership looks like, while Trump showed us what a sociopathic ignoramus looks like. On Nov. 3, vote as if your life depended on it. Vote for Joe Biden.

Vaughn Ferich

Penn Township