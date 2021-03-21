Numerous recent letters have commended U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey for following his conscience in voting to convict former President Donald J. Trump in his second impeachment trial.

Conversely, I believe Toomey ignored his brain. Retired Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, who is considered one of our top legal scholars and who is a registered Democrat, has stated on numerous occasions that the U.S. Constitution makes no provision for the impeachment trial of a person who is no longer in office.

The fact that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is dictated by the Constitution to oversee the impeachment trial of a president, chose not to do so can be construed as being in agreement with Dershowitz’s stance.

Therefore, I believe we can conclude that all of the U.S. senators who voted to convict former President Trump violated the U.S. Constitution. Regardless of what they thought about who was responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, an impeachment trial after Trump was out of office was not a proper solution.

Frank C. Fryburg

Manheim Township