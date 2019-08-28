In response to the Aug. 22 letter “Why evangelicals love Trump”: I can only speak for myself. I’m a President Donald Trump supporter, and a Christian.
The letter writer maintains that (my) “God is portrayed with an ego so big he needs constant adoration and devotion,” comparing that to Trump. I’m only allowed 250 words, so I’ll just address that statement. I love God because he offers me grace. Forgiveness. Mercy. And most of all, salvation (eternity in heaven as opposed to hell, because I believe).
And it’s available to the letter writer, too. I adore God and am devoted to him because he not only wants me to have the victory in heaven, he allows me to have victories while I’m here on Earth.
Favor. Blessings. Every good thing is because of him. And he doesn’t only love me/us when we have a perfect performance (as the letter writer alluded to). He loves us all the time. His chastisement is an expression of love also.
I support the president because he’s trying to protect our country (build the wall). He’s trying to drain the swamp and be rid of the career politicians who rob us all (Republicans and Democrats). He’s trying to be a voice for and protect the unborn, defenseless baby. He’s doing so many wonderful things for the betterment of this country.
He is far from perfect and needs to stay off of Twitter, but he is a wonderful president and in my opinion he was called to be our commander in chief.
April Boyer
Ephrata