To the writer of the July 16 letter “Trying to understand Trump, evangelicals,” please get out your King James Version (no storybook copies) and see how important it is that President Donald Trump has made Jerusalem a capital again and ordered federal government agencies to end the Obama regime bias against Christians.
The Trump administration has ended the political targeting of Christian and conservative organizations that we saw under former President Barack Obama. The president has championed religious freedom for all, including Christians.
He made it his personal mission to make it socially acceptable to say “merry Christmas’’ again and to put Christ back in Christmas. The result is many large department stores are now saying “merry Christmas’’ instead of “happy holidays.’’
Trump openly talks about Christian and religious foundations in his public speeches.
He defends freedom of speech and thought by ridiculing political correctness dogma.
Trump has vowed to eliminate the anti-Christian “common core’’ in public schools, working to put parents back in charge of America’s schools instead of unions and bureaucrats.
I didn’t vote for Trump because he is a perfect man or for him to be my spiritual leader.
