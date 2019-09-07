I am writing in response to the Aug. 28 letter from the evangelical Trump supporter (“Why this Christian supports Trump”). She explains why evangelicals support Trump.
I, too, am a Christian and support my God and my church.
I do not support President Donald Trump.
May I point out that by draining the so-called swamp, the president has replaced the politicians with corrupt lobbyists, Wall Street traders and an assortment of other schemers?
I haven’t heard him say much in defense of women’s rights. I have seen what his border policies have done to thousands of migrants who have a legal right to seek asylum. The appropriateness of their claims should be decided by the courts, not by Trump’s say-so.
Although he claims to be the chosen one, let’s choose to make his term as brief as possible.
Jackie Schroder
Cornwall
Lebanon County