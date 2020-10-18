As a lifelong Catholic, I strongly support former Joe Biden because I am pro-life (“How can Catholics support Joe Biden?” Sunday, Sept. 27 LNP | LancasterOnline). I am pro all life from conception until natural death. I am pro all life of every nationality, race or creed. Pope Francis reminds us that although the life of the unborn is sacred, “equally sacred are the lives of the poor, of those already born.”

We must not accept injustice or treat one issue as more important than others. Think about what Joe Biden stands for when he supports health care for the poor or the unemployed. Think about what he stands for when he opposes reducing taxes for the rich who use loopholes to pay, for instance, only $750 on millions of dollars of income. Think about the respect Joe Biden shows to people he meets — he listens; he doesn’t call them names or bully them.

Bishop John Stowe of Lexington, Kentucky, said: “Pope Francis has given us a great definition of what pro-life means. He basically tells us we can’t claim to be pro-life if we support the separation of children from their parents at the U.S. border, if we support exposing people at the border to COVID-19 because of the facilities that they’re in, if we support denying people who have need to adequate health care access to health care, if we keep people from getting the housing or the education that they need, we cannot call ourselves pro-life.”

Yes, I am pro-life — pro all life. And I am pro Joe Biden for president.

Jill Greiner

Manheim Township