I recently read that the Warwick School District school board has decided to call the police officers who are assigned to the various schools “school security guards” (“Warwick board to be revamped after Zimmerman is certified as election winner,” Dec. 14).

Really? What is the logic behind this? I was a police officer for 41 years and had the pleasure of coming in contact with many security guards who do an outstanding job. However, I don’t think the vast majority of them carried weapons or had arrest powers.

Being a police officer requires a great amount of training in Pennsylvania. You must take classroom training in the vehicle code, crimes code, report writing, search and seizure, first aid, self-defense, firearms qualification and many other subjects. When I went through the training, it was 480 hours, and I believe the training today is slightly longer. Also, each year you must take various courses on different subjects — usually four subjects — and then pass a test in order to retain your certification.

Also, you must qualify with your firearm yearly, and keep your first-aid certification up to date. This is in addition to many other forms of training that an officer must go through to keep up to date with the ever-changing profession.

So to call them “security guards” is not appropriate, in my view. Most officers are given the title of school resource officer, which I believe most officers are comfortable with.

So come on, Warwick, change the title. Maybe call them “police officers who provide safety and security at schools.”

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township