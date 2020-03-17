Once again the citizens of Lancaster County have overreacted. It used to be if 4 inches of snow were forecast, people would go to the store and clear the shelves of milk, bread and eggs. Now with the new coronavirus, they went and cleared the shelves of disinfectant wipes, paper towels and toilet tissue.

I can understand the run on disinfectants and paper towels. But what was with the hoarding of toilet tissue? Would you please buy only what you will need for a two-week supply and leave some for the rest of us?

Barbara Reichwein

East Petersburg