The liberal left will be difficult to defeat in any future election. Liberals all vote in a bloc after receiving their marching orders from the Democratic Party. It is similar to the photos of the Russian troops marching through Red Square or North Korean troops on parade — all obedient to the central command of the party.

In an April 30 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter to the editor (“Incorrect use of word in headline”), a liberal complained that we need to use the adjective “democratic” when referring to that party. There is nothing democratic about Democrats, who allow no independent thought.

Leftists will accuse Republicans of the same behavior. Read Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals.” His advice is to accuse your opponents of the same tactics that you are using. Democrats are well-versed in Alinsky’s radicalism.

In George Orwell’s brilliant novel “1984,” pay attention to the scene in which Winston Smith is being interrogated by O’Brien, who holds up four fingers and tells Winston that he is holding up five; Winston needs to deny reality and see the five fingers that aren’t actually there. The party demands it. If the Democrats say President Joe Biden is not confused or suffering from dementia, then so be it. His economic plans are wonderful, too, and he needs to finish the job.

Of course, you don’t need a voter ID to vote, Democrats say; only racists insist on showing voter ID.

We are truly a deeply divided nation.

Edward Ritz

Conestoga