Well, the electoral equivalent of “Waiting for Godot” is over. Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president. One must keep in mind that most of those who voted did not vote for Biden but rather voted against President Donald Trump. I’d venture that most of those who voted for Biden probably have no idea of his past history. They may not even know what state he is from.

It is sad that people have such a vitriolic hate for a person who has done so much for this country. I admit Trump should have, on numerous occasions, put his brain in gear before his mouth but who among us is perfect? I never had any use for former President Barack Obama, but I did not hate him.

It won’t be long before the Biden voters realize they made a serious mistake but by then I expect “The Squad” will have turned us into another Cuba, China or Venezuela.

By the way, if you have a 401(k), I’m guessing the Squad wants it and will find a way to get it. Apparently there are people who need it more than you.

I am very grateful that up to this point, with all its faults, I have lived in the greatest country that ever existed. So far, I am still proud to say I am an American. God bless America and keep it free.

Thomas Cusick

East Lampeter Township