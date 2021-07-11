As an Afghanistan veteran, I agree with the majority of Americans that it is time to bring our troops home. What I do not agree with is the “middle of the night” withdrawal that we are witnessing today. Reports state that at Bagram Airfield, north of Kabul, the remainder of our garrison left without so much as a handshake for the Afghan military commander who now operates it. At one point, thousands of Americans lived and worked on this base and now we are gone without even formal recognition of the importance of this closure?

What about those Afghan soldiers and civilians who worked side by side with my unit and other coalition forces? We were slow to announce a plan for protecting these heroes and their families. Bringing them to the United States or providing them with a means to protect themselves should have been part of the early planning. We should not leave Afghanistan as if we were running out of a house on fire. We should leave deliberately and with pride, knowing that we have kept America and the world a safer place.

David E. Wood

Manheim Township