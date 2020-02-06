Shame on you! On Jan. 17, I read the headline “Former MU prof subject of lawsuit” on the LNP | LancasterOnline front page.
The article then went on to describe the particulars surrounding a sexual misconduct suit against a man who had been a full-time faculty member and head of the Africana studies program at Lehigh University when the problem occurred. It is true that he had taught a single course at Millersville as an adjunct subsequent to his time at Lehigh. And it is true that everyone — all faculty, staff and students, whether part time or full time — form a part of the Millersville community.
But I wonder what made LNP | LancasterOnline chose a headline calling someone who had taught one course out of the over 3,500 offered at MU in just one academic year a “former MU prof” rather than “a former Lehigh prof.” Lehigh is where he had been a tenured professor and in charge of an academic program.
Please don’t indirectly and unnecessarily disparage an institution. Millersville does have some problems but is a strong, positive force in Lancaster County. Don’t sensationalize. LNP | LancasterOnline is better than that.
Ana Börger-Greco
Lancaster