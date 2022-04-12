I do not understand why Hunter Biden continues to fascinate Republicans. I have not seen any indication or reports that President Joe Biden relies on Hunter Biden for advice or has given him any role in the administration.

That’s unlike former President Donald Trump, who constantly relied on family members who had no relevant experience, giving some of them major roles in his administration.

I find it ironic and a bit hypocritical of Fox News and some Republicans to continue to bring up Hunter Biden as an issue to disparage President Biden, when they did not do the same with Trump.

You don’t have to like President Biden, but at least base that dislike on something he has control over. It is common knowledge that presidents have little control over the economy and what effect they do have takes time and does not show up until their second term — if there is one — and then the next president either benefits from or is hurt by it.

Trump inherited an economy that was headed upward, yet his tax cut added over $1 trillion dollars to the deficit each year, by some estimates. Meanwhile, Biden inherited the pandemic, which created supply chain issues and the subsequent high inflation rate. The problem has been exacerbated by pent-up demand and the failure to upgrade port facilities over the past 20 years.

Donald Gilbert

East Earl Township